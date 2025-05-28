Experience Commerce bags digital & media mandate for Tropical Agrosystem

Experience Commerce (EC), a full-service digital agency within the Cheil SWA Group, has secured the digital and media mandate for Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd., a notable player in India’s crop protection and plant nutrition sector.
This partnership represents a key step in Tropical Agro’s ongoing digital transformation, with objectives centered on enhancing brand visibility, increasing consumer engagement, and raising awareness in both rural and urban markets. EC’s Mumbai office will oversee the engagement, focusing on a comprehensive approach that includes social media management, creative content development, and performance marketing.
The scope of work involves managing Tropical Agro’s presence on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The agency’s strategy aims to engage farming and agricultural communities in rural regions, while also working to build brand equity among urban audiences. Efforts will include creating content aligned with the brand’s values, utilizing popular formats like Instagram Reels and Guides to connect with target groups effectively.
Founded in 1969, Tropical Agro operates across chemical, biological, and organic segments within crop protection and plant nutrition. The company, part of the Jhaver Group, focuses on supporting farming communities and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in India.
Speaking on the partnership, Chandrika Rodrigues, General Manager – Branding & Communication, Tropical Agro, said, "As we embrace sustainability and focus on building deeper, more meaningful connections with both the farming community and modern consumers, our aim is to strengthen our brand equity across markets. Experience Commerce brings the right mix of strategy, creativity, and agility that aligns perfectly with our vision for purposeful growth.”
Bhawana Daga, VP – Growth at Experience Commerce, added, "We are excited to partner with a legacy brand like Tropical Agro that is shaping the future of Indian agriculture. Our focus will be on delivering integrated digital experiences that not only reflect the brand’s heritage but also speak to its progressive vision of empowering India’s farmers through innovation and sustainability."