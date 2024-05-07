Experience Commerce secures the digital mandate for SAVSOL Lubricants

Experience Commerce (EC), a digital agency within the Cheil Network, has announced that it has won the digital mandate for SAVSOL, the flagship engine oil brand of Savita Oil Technologies. This strategic collaboration designates EC as the exclusive digital agency for SAVSOL, entrusted with the pivotal mission of fortifying brand awareness and driving business growth through an integrated suite of digital, creative, and performance marketing services.
As the appointed digital and creative agency for the brand, the agency is poised to strategize and curate tailored digital content aimed at engaging the brand’s target audience and amplifying consumer interaction across digital platforms. Leveraging its multifaceted expertise, EC will curate content designed to provide valuable insights, resources, and support related to engine oil technology advancements, maintenance guidelines, user guides, and more, thereby nurturing lasting relationships with consumers.
Furthermore, the agency will harness the power of influencer marketing to augment reach and credibility, while also collaborating with mechanics, biker communities, and independent shops to bolster brand advocacy.
The mandate also encompasses the expansion of the brand's e-commerce presence and driving conversion. This initiative involves establishing a robust online presence and directly selling SAVSOL products through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, with plans for further expansion onto other platforms in the future.
Sibasish Guha, Head of Digital Marketing at SAVSOL, stated, “We're thrilled to join forces with Experience Commerce to elevate our brand presence and engage our audience effectively. With a legacy spanning over five decades, preserving and advancing our heritage is paramount. Recognizing the rapid growth of the digital landscape, we're committed to fortifying our online footprint across social media and e-commerce platforms. EC's alignment with our values positions them as the ideal partner to help us achieve this goal and foster business growth."
Meera Ghare, Vice President and Business Head at Experience Commerce, remarked, "We are pleased to welcome SAVSOL to our brand portfolio. As our agency expands, we seek partnerships with brands that share our values and methodologies. Our extensive industry experience enables us to curate content and creative strategies tailored to resonate with the client’s target audience, ultimately aiding Savsol in building a robust digital community. We are grateful for Savsol's trust in entrusting Experience Commerce with its digital responsibilities. With our team's expertise, we are confident in surpassing client expectations."
