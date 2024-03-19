Experience Commerce bags Nissin Geki Korean Noodles' social media mandate

Experience Commerce (EC), a digital agency within the Cheil Network, has secured the social media mandate for Nissin Geki Korean Noodles. With this mandate, Experience Commerce, and Indo Nissin aim to enhance Nissin Geki Korean Noodles' digital presence and brand visibility across various social media platforms.
With this partnership, Experience Commerce aims to elevate Nissin Geki's digital presence by deploying targeted social media initiatives designed to enhance brand awareness, engage the target audience, and drive organic growth across platforms such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
Daisuke Okabayashi, Vice President of Marketing at Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd, expressed, ”Today, Nissin Geki Korean noodles stand as the preferred choice among young K-Lovers, boasting bold hot and spicy flavours. The immense love for Korean noodles among enthusiasts is evident. Since 2021, we've experienced consistent growth, and we're now poised to accelerate our trajectory even further. It's paramount for us to align with a strategic partner who deeply comprehends our brand ethos and can craft compelling campaigns across social media platforms. Our decision to collaborate with Experience Commerce is a strategic one; we trust in their expertise and approach, and we're confident they will not only deliver the desired results but also contribute significantly to our aggressive growth plans.”
Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Meera Ghare, Vice President and Business Head at Experience Commerce, stated, "Partnering with Nissin Foods presents a thrilling opportunity for us to leverage our agency's expertise and market acumen to drive exponential growth for the Nissin Geki Korean Noodles brand. With our collective focus on capturing the imagination of today's youth and young adults, particularly Gen Z who are K-Lovers, through dynamic and immersive social media content, we aim to revolutionize the narrative surrounding Korean-style noodles in the Indian market."