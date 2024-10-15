Experience Commerce retains MRF Tyres’ digital and media mandate

Experience Commerce (EC), an integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, announced the renewal of its annual digital, technology, and media mandate for MRF Tyres for the 12th consecutive year. The agency's Mumbai team will continue to manage the account, providing a suite of services, including social media management, website maintenance, and extensive media planning and buying.
Over the past 11 years, the agency has executed digital campaigns for MRF Tyres. This includes managing the 'Ride The Thrill' campaign and launching the ‘Ride Along with MRF’ community, which engaged biking enthusiasts across India and supported the creation of a platform for bikers. It also amplified the ‘MRF Rain Day’ campaign across digital and social media, combining safety awareness with engaging content by encouraging vehicle owners to check their tyres before the monsoon season. The ‘MRF Super Fan’ campaign, launched during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, invited fans to share their personal stories with MRF and compete for the title of #MRFSuperFan, further enhancing brand engagement. Additionally, the 'ACE of PACE' campaign was highlighted through digital channels, helping to identify India’s fastest bowlers for the MRF Pace Foundation and reinforcing MRF’s commitment to cricket. The agency also managed the company's media planning and buying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Hotstar.
The agency aims to elevate the company's digital presence by harnessing its experience to boost brand awareness and engagement. This includes creating interactive content tailored to the company's target audience across various social media platforms and amplifying media outreach through both organic and paid campaigns. Additionally, the agency will continue to manage the company’s website, ensuring regular updates, maintenance, and defect fixes, along with overseeing hosting and domain management. The agency will also manage the media planning & buying for the brand across digital media channels including OTT.
Bhawana Daga, VP - Growth, Experience Commerce, stated, “We are excited to extend our partnership with MRF Tyres. Over the past decade, MRF has become a key part of our agency family. The continuity of having the same dedicated team manage their account has allowed us to develop an in-depth understanding of their brand ethos and marketing needs. This long-term relationship has fostered a deep synergy, making it both rewarding and stimulating to work on their diverse campaigns. Our goal remains to deliver innovative digital and media solutions that enhance MRF’s market presence and drive sustained growth.”