EY India launches EY.ai Generative Studio

EY India today announced the launch of EY.ai Generative Studio, a next-generation AI platform that helps enterprises adopt agentic AI and move from idea to enterprise-grade deployment up to 10x faster. The platform enables secure, governed and scalable innovation across diverse enterprise data environments, providing. It offers enterprises flexibility to operate on on-premises infrastructure, ensuring data control, compliance and enhanced security.
Enterprises face common challenges while adopting agentic AI, such as complex deployments, versioning challenges, accuracy risks, and compliance requirements. EY.ai Generative Studio addresses these challenges through a standardised framework, centralised guardrails, lifecycle management, and real-time visibility into usage and risks. The Studio comes with a suite of pre-trained industry models, pre-packaged templates, persona libraries and agent workflows that reduce time to value and simplify complex integrations.
Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said, "As enterprises shift from AI pilots to enterprise-wide agentic AI adoption, the need for secure and scalable platforms has never been greater. EY.ai Generative Studio is designed to accelerate this transition, enabling organisations to move from idea to governed, enterprise-grade deployment faster.”
Built to support the full AI lifecycle management from experimentation to deployment, EY.ai Generative Studio enables organisations to build, deploy and manage GenAI and agentic AI solutions from a single, secure environment. It also features dashboards and reporting tools that provide real-time visibility into the usage and consumption of GenAI and agentic AI solutions.
Prashant Garg, Technology Consulting, Partner, EY India, said, “The EY.ai Generative Studio will facilitate the shift from basic chatbots to sophisticated agentic workflows. AI agents and humans work collaboratively, with humans making the final decisions. It supports the concept of task specialisation, where AI agents assist in automating information processing and decision-making tasks”.
It is designed to work across diverse enterprise ecosystems and data types, supporting structured and unstructured data, enabling optimised indexing, retrieval, and semantic search. Aligned with EY’s 3E AI Strategy Framework - Envision, Enact, Enable - which provides organisations with a structured approach to unlocking AI's full potential - the GenAI studio brings automated application lifecycle management capabilities, ensuring operational efficiency and streamlined processes.