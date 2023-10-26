Famous Innovations Delhi wins social mandate for Adidas India

Famous Innovations Delhi announced its acquisition of the social mandate for Adidas India.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Famous Innovations on our social mandate. Their strategic thinking and creative approach make them the ideal partner to amplify our social initiatives and engage with our audience in a meaningful way," said Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Adidas India.
Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner, of Famous Innovations, expressed, "Winning the Adidas India social mandate is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. We are committed to leveraging our creativity and strategic approach to drive impactful campaigns that resonate with people and create positive change."