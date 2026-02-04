FanCode secures broadcast rights for Indian Super League 2025-26 season

FanCode has secured the broadcast rights for the Indian Super League’s 2025-26 season after its technical and commercial bids ranked highest among seven bidders, according to the Times of India.
Commenting on the partnership, M. Satyanarayan, Secretary General, AIFF, said, “We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India’s leading sports platforms. FanCode’s focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league’s footprint and engaging more football fans across the country.”
FanCode will handle the linear television and digital broadcasts for the 91-match season. It had expressed interest in multiple packages, including world feed production, but will not be responsible for production. That work has been awarded to Kolkata-based KPS Studios, which has previously produced matches for the I-League, Durand Cup and Bengal Super League, the report said.
The previous ISL broadcast deal was valued at Rs 275 crore per season, or about Rs 1.68 crore per match. FanCode’s initial bid for production remains subject to ratification since production has been awarded separately.
Several companies, including FanCode, UK-based Two Circles, Anandabazar Patrika, JioStar, Monarch with PR Solutions, Sportzworks and KPS Studios, had shown interest in the process. Two Circles and Monarch with PR Solutions were disqualified during the commercial bid evaluation, while others progressed after clarification rounds. Sony Sports and Zee Sports attended the pre-bid meeting but did not submit final bids.
AIFF selected the winner based on a combined evaluation of technical and commercial bids, with a 70:30 weightage given to technical capability and financial terms.