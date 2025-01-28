FanCode names Ashish Naik as Head of Ad Sales

FanCode, the sports streaming platform, has appointed Ashish Naik as the Head of Ad Sales. Based in Mumbai, Naik will lead the platforms' ad-sales division, focusing on driving sales strategies, cultivating partnerships, and strengthening the company’s market presence.
With nearly 25 years of experience in the media and advertising sector, Naik has previously worked with organisations such as Pinkvilla, OLX Advertising, Network18, and Times Internet.
Naik expressed his excitement, stating, “I am eager to start this new chapter at FanCode. The company has made remarkable strides in a short time in the sports content and commerce space. I look forward to working closely with the sales team and leadership to contribute to FanCode's next phase of growth.”
Founded in 2019 by sports industry members Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan, FanCode reaches over 160 million premium users across India. It has established partnerships with international sports leagues and associations, offering live streaming solutions through industry-first subscription models such as Match, Bundle, and Tour Passes. The platform also offers a range of sports merchandise through its shop, catering to fans of global sporting teams, brands, and leagues.