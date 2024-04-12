FCB India appoints Ashima Mehra as CEO

FCB India has appointed Ashima Mehra as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Mehra is an advertising professional with over two decades of experience building new-age brands. With a background spanning creative roles to strategic account management, she has had stints at advertising agencies as well as companies such as Reckitt and Godfrey Philips.
As FCB India's new CEO, Mehra will be responsible for overseeing the agency's operations, driving business growth, nurturing client relationships, and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.
Mehra joined the agency from Leo Burnett India, where she served as an Executive Director and played a role in driving business expansion and enhancing market presence.