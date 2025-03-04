FCB India bags creative mandate for Dulcoflex

FCB India, part of FCB Group India (IPG Group), has secured the creative mandate for Dulcoflex, a trusted global brand in digestive health, following an extensive multi-agency pitch.
As part of this mandate, the agency's Mumbai office will drive integrated marketing campaigns to reinforce Dulcoflex’s presence in the laxative category and expand its relevance among Indian consumers.
Speaking on the win, Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB India, said, “We are excited to partner with Dulcoflex, a brand synonymous with digestive wellness. Digestive health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, and through our creative expertise, we aim to break barriers and spark meaningful conversations around this category.”
Adding to this, Nupur Gurbaxani, Director- Brand and Innovation, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, India, said, “Dulcoflex has been a trusted companion for millions of consumers worldwide. As we further strengthen our presence in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with FCB India, part of IPG Group. Their expertise in crafting insightful and consumer-centric campaigns aligns perfectly with our mission of making self-care as simple as it should be. We look forward to creating impactful narratives that educate and engage our audience.”