FCB India appoints Mayuresh Dubhashi as CCO

FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, today announced the appointment of Mayuresh Dubhashi as the new Chief Creative Officer.
Mayuresh Dubhashi brings a wealth of experience to his new role as Chief Creative Officer, with over twenty years in the advertising industry working on brands like The Times of India, Airtel, Pepsi Co, P&G, Oreo, Flipkart, Amazon etc.
As the new Chief Creative Officer, Dubhashi will be at the forefront of FCB India's creative efforts, partnering closely with FCB India's CEO Ashima Mehra. His role extends beyond FCB India, as he will also be a key member of FCB Group India's creative leadership, collaborating with leaders across agencies to continue to elevate the work across the network.