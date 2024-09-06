FCB Kinnect appoints Nishant Pratap as Group ECD (South)

FCB Kinnect, India's creatively led integrated agency, has appointed Nishant Pratap as the Group Executive Creative Director (South). This move highlights the agency's dedication to enhancing its capabilities and talent in a full-funnel manner, reinforcing its role as a comprehensive partner to brands.
This strategic appointment is part of FCB Kinnect's commitment to developing top-tier creative departments, aimed at producing innovative and impactful work across all potential media platforms.
Recently, the agency also appointed Neville Shah as its Chief Creative Officer to transform the agency’s creative culture and exceed global benchmarks. Driven by a passion for crafting bold, impactful work, Shah brought Pratap on board to lead creative excellence and accelerate the growth of the agency's Bengaluru office.
Pratap has joined the agency from Ogilvy India, where he was Executive Creative Director. He has also worked previously with McCann Worldgroup and Lowe Lintas.
With nearly 19 years of experience, he has been pivotal in launching and building brands such as Tata Sky, Britannia’s Treat and GoodDay, TVS Apache, Mumbai Indians, IDFC Bank, Tata Salt, Tanishq, Titan, Taneira, Fastrack, Park Avenue, Cadbury, and The Live Love Laugh Foundation.
His body of work comprises the creation of campaigns such as #HeeraHoTum for Tanishq, #YouDoYou for Fastrack, #FindYourJoy for Titan, and #UnityBar for Cadbury. Additionally, Nishant played a pivotal role in launching India’s first awareness campaign on depression for TLLF, featuring Deepika Padukone.
Speaking on his appointment, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, said, “I am excited to welcome Nishant to the Kinnect family. His remarkable creative talent and proven track record position us perfectly to deliver impactful and unique solutions. Nishant's keen eye for detail and deep understanding of branding are exactly what we need to drive creativity as a catalyst for economic growth. I look forward to seeing more innovative and impactful work for our brands in the South.”
Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect, added, “Nishant is here to help bring our new vision to life. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a warm approach to leadership. Nishant will strengthen our reputation as a creative powerhouse delivering great value for our clients through great ideas. I’m so very excited to have him come aboard.”
Nishant Pratap, Group Executive Creative Director (South), FCB Kinnect, said, “I've got butterflies, elephants and lions in my tummy at the prospect of joining FCB Kinnect. There's a lot of good jujus going around this wonderful place and I can't wait to add to it and work with an absolutely brilliant creative team. Can't wait to create some magic, joy and glory.”