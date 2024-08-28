FCB Kinnect announces Neha Mishra as Chief Talent Officer

FCB Kinnect has announced the appointment of Neha Mishra as Chief Talent Officer, a role she will also assume for FCB/SIX India. She moves from erstwhile VMLY&R, where she was Chief People Officer for India.
In this role, Mishra will spearhead the development and execution of the agency's talent strategy, with a focus on skill-building and talent initiatives across the agency’s offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Bengaluru.
With over 23 years of experience, Neha has worked with companies like VML & Glitch, IL&FS, Bombay Dyeing and Birla Sun Life Insurance, among others. She is also a Clinical Psychologist by education and a certified Life & Leadership Coach.
She also transformed performance management processes into, technology-driven programs, and created career development opportunities to support professional growth. In her previous roles, Mishra focused on workforce diversity, elevating inclusion standards, and fostering an emotionally supportive work environment.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, said, “Neha’s depth of understanding of new-age talent practices, along with her warm and approachable demeanour will be instrumental in building a culture that is empathetic, insightful, and well-rounded. I am confident that, under Neha’s leadership, Kinnect will continue to strengthen its position as the country’s leading integrated agency, delivering world-class capabilities to its clients.”
Neha Mishra, Chief Talent Officer, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, added, “I deeply believe that a progressive and inclusive culture that promotes meritocracy, innovation and boldness is the bedrock of a successful organisation. I look forward to working closely with Rohan, Chandni and all kinnectors to accelerate the agency’s growth journey, with people at the heart of it all!”