FCB Kinnect secures full-funnel creative mandate for Prega News

Prega News, the pregnancy detection brand from Mankind Pharma, has appointed FCB Kinnect as its Full-Funnel Creative Agency on Record. The agency will oversee end-to-end brand communication, spanning creative, digital, influencer marketing, production, and SEO.
Prega News, known for its use in pregnancy detection, has become a key player in the industry with its quick-result kits. As the brand expands into pregnancy care solutions, its collaboration with FCB Kinnect is aimed at strengthening its market position and reaching a broader consumer base.
Leveraging its integrated approach, FCB Kinnect, alongside its sister agency FCB/SIX India, will develop idea-driven, culturally relevant campaigns to strengthen Prega News’ brand affinity and drive business growth.
Joy Chatterjee, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Mankind's Consumer Business Unit, expressed, “We are excited to welcome FCB Kinnect as our integrated marketing partner for PregaNews, the No. 1 brand in the pregnancy detection category. Their expertise in both mainline and digital marketing will help us craft impactful, consumer-centric campaigns that resonate deeply with our audience. We are confident that their strategic approach and creative excellence will further strengthen our brand positioning and take PregaNews to even greater heights. We look forward to a successful and collaborative journey ahead.”
Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, commenting on the win said, “Prega News already enjoys market dominance, and as brand custodians it’ll be our goal to elevate the brand narrative even further. At FCB Kinnect, our integrated model ensures that Prega News will benefit from dynamic, specialist teams that seamlessly craft ideas designed to inspire, engage, and connect with consumers on a deeper level. We’re excited to hit the ground running with standout creative thinking that resonates with women at every stage of their journey. But this is just the beginning - our ambition is to drive impact across the broader Mankind Group portfolio.”