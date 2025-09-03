FCB Kinnet announces Shimona Mohan as Senior Strategy Director

FCB Kinnet has appointed Shimona Mohan as Senior Director for Strategy on Wednesday.
Sharing in a post on her LinkedIn, she wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Director - Strategy at FCB Kinnect!”
Before joining FCB Kinnect, Mohan spent close to five years at TBWA\India, where she progressed through multiple strategy roles — beginning as a Brand Strategist in 2021, moving up to Senior Brand Strategist, then Strategy Manager, and most recently Associate Strategy Director until mid-2025. Prior to that, she worked as a Strategy Consultant in Mumbai, following a series of internships and assistant roles that gave her early exposure to the advertising and media industry. These included client servicing internships at Ogilvy, where she worked on Pidilite and Welspun projects, and at J. Walter Thompson on Hindustan Unilever’s Sunsilk account, as well as a production assistant role with First and Ten Productions in Dubai, contributing to campaigns for Volkswagen and Forever Living. She also interned in marketing with LaughGuru, focusing on consumer awareness and PR strategies.