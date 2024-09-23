FCB Ulka appoints Ajay Ravindran as National Planning Director

FCB Ulka, part of FCB Group India, announced the appointment of Ajay Ravindran as National Planning Director. Ravindran has a background in brand strategy, with experience in advertising, social media, content creation, media planning, and market research. He is familiar with modern planning techniques that integrate storytelling, social media trends, and technology.
In his previous role as Head of Brand Marketing for Razorpay, Ravindran oversaw campaigns that integrated technology, creativity, and storytelling. Over his career, Ravindran has worked on brands like Unilever, Britannia, Colgate, Vodafone-Idea, Dell, Titan, TVS, 3M and many others. He has also led planning teams in agencies like Ogilvy, VML, MullenLowe Lintas and Group & Grey.
On the appointment, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO of FCB Ulka, said, "We are thrilled to have Ajay join us as our National Planning Director. His exceptional blend of creativity and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in enhancing our capabilities and driving impactful brand solutions for our clients. We believe his leadership will strengthen our strategic initiatives and inspire our teams to push the boundaries of creativity."
"I believe the true power of Brand Marketing lies not just in creating 'buzz' or some fuzzy 'brand love' but unlocking hidden growth opportunities for businesses. And the new-age we live in provides us with an array of avenues to do this, technology, digital, data, content, CX. FCB Ulka provides the finest playground to practice this craft. An enviable client roster, entrenched relationships, and a burning desire to do the very best for the businesses we work on. Just a few minutes into the conversation with Dheeraj, Nitin, Kulvinder and Hemant, I just had one question: "When can I start?" Ravindran expressed on his appointment.