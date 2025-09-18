FCB Ulka elevates Arnab Ray to Managing Partner Growth

FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, has elevated Arnab Ray to the role of Managing Partner Growth.
Ray has been associated with the agency for the past six years, where he has overseen the Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Tata EV businesses. In his new role, he is expected to take on wider responsibilities across client partnerships, growth initiatives, and integrated business solutions. He has led brand campaigns including ‘100 Reasons to go.ev’ and ‘Easy to ev’ during IPL.
He will continue to be based in Mumbai and work closely with the national leadership team.
Speaking in Ray’s elevation, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said, “Arnab is a steady hand and a sharp mind. He has played a crucial role not only in building Tata Motors but also in strengthening our client relationships. His elevation to Managing Partner is a well-deserved recognition of the value he brings every day.”
Ray, commenting on his elevation, said, “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m truly grateful for the trust and partnership I’ve experienced at FCB Ulka. This new role is both an honour and a responsibility, one that I’m excited to take on as we continue building impactful work for our clients and driving meaningful growth together.”