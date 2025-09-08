FCB Ulka appoints Bhawana Choudhary as Executive Vice President

FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, today announced the appointment of Bhawana Choudhary as Executive Vice President.
Choudhary began her career in 2008, she brings over 17 years of experience in advertising and marketing. She has worked across categories including fashion, beauty, FMCG, financial services, telecom, technology, home furnishings, real estate, and media, handling mandates for both legacy and international brands. Her career spans building brands for new-age companies and start-ups, as well as leading integrated mandates with measurable business impact.
Talking about the appointment, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO of FCB Ulka, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bhawana to FCB Ulka. Her strong client relationships, business sense, versatility across sectors, and ability to adapt to the changing marketing environment will bring great value as we continue to grow for our clients and strengthen our partnerships across India.”
Commenting on her new role, Bhawana Choudhary said, “I am excited to join FCB Ulka at such a dynamic time for the industry. With FCB’s philosophy of ‘Never Finished’ and a future-focused approach to creativity, I look forward to working with the team to build strong, integrated solutions for clients and unlock new possibilities for growth.”