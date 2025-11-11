FCB Ulka appoints Manisha Sain as National Planning Director

FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, has announced the appointment of Manisha Sain as its National Planning Director.
Sain brings more than a decade of experience in brand strategy and consumer insight, having worked on campaigns for brands such as Ariel, Sebamed, Visa, Johnson’s Baby, Symphony Air Coolers, Rio Sanitary Pads, Danone Toddler Nutrition, and Crompton.
Her work has been recognised with honours at international and regional award platforms, including the APAC Effies, Cannes Lions, India Effies, and the Jay Chiat Awards. She was also listed among the Top 10 Planning Directors globally by The Big Won report.
Announcing the appointment, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO of FCB Ulka, said, “Manisha’s blend of analytical rigour and creative instinct makes her a powerful addition to our planning leadership. Her proven ability to connect brand truth with consumer culture will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen FCB Ulka’s strategic backbone and build brands that stand the test of time.”
Commenting on her new role, Sain said, “Rarely does one get a chance to be part of a business built on strong relationships that withstand the test of time, and brands that have been part of every Indian’s childhood. I’m excited to join the journey of evolution for some of the country’s most iconic brands, and to create work that truly works for consumers embracing new, disruptive behaviours.”