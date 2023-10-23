FCB Ulka wins the creative mandate for Shoppers Stop

FCB Ulka, the integrated marketing communications agency has won the creative mandate for Shoppers Stop. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing all integrated marketing campaigns for Shoppers Stop, the omnichannel retailer.
As part of the immediate creative mandate, the agency devised two marquee campaigns for the brand. One was for the Master Brand (Diwali Campaign), and the other was for their private brand ‘Kashish’ (Indian Ethnic Wear).
Commenting on the same, Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop said; "We are excited to embark on this creative journey with FCB Ulka as our trusted partner. Their deep understanding of the Indian consumer and their ability to craft compelling marketing campaigns align perfectly with our vision for Shoppers Stop. With their innovative approach and expertise, we are confident that FCB Ulka will help us redefine the fashion retail experience for our customers. We look forward to collaborating closely and creating inspiring, fashion-forward narratives that resonate with our audience."
Speaking on the win, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB ULKA said, “We are thrilled to be awarded the mandate of building brand Shoppers Stop. It’s an iconic brand and a prescient early mover and literally defines modern fashion retail in India. And the pace and energy of our association is palpable. With campaigns for the flagship brand Kashish, followed by the rolling out of a Festive campaign, we look forward to working closely with the Shoppers Stop to create stellar fashion-forward communication across every point of the customer journey.”