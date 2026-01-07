Federal Bank unveils its new brand identity

Federal Bank on Tuesday unveiled a refreshed brand identity called ‘The Fortuna Wave,’ marking an update to its visual design as the bank positions itself for the future.
The bank said the refreshed identity is intended to strengthen brand recognition and create a consistent visual language across physical and digital platforms. The new design reflects the bank’s shift from a regionally rooted institution to a national bank with a growing presence in select international markets.
According to the bank, the brand update aligns with its business focus on expanding across customer segments, scaling new lines of business and increasing the use of technology, while also strengthening its presence in both emerging and established markets.
The refreshed identity builds on the bank’s long-standing relationships with customers and its emphasis on combining personal service with digital delivery. It said the updated look is designed to retain familiarity for existing customers while appealing to younger, digitally oriented audiences.
As part of the redesign, the Federal Bank wordmark has been updated with rounded typography and a more fluid form. The italicised style and yellow underline have been retained, while the logo has been adapted for use across different digital and physical formats. The Fortuna Wave insignia has also been modernised and simplified for wider use across platforms.
Commenting on the brand refresh, KVS Manian, Managing Director and CEO, The Fortune Wave, said, “Our refreshed brand identity represents a gentle evolution rather than a change in direction. This renewed expression brings a more contemporary and dynamic presence. It signals our preparedness for the future, without losing sight of the principles that have always defined us. While the look and feel have been renewed, the heart of Federal Bank remains the same. The core values that have shaped us over decades, trust, authenticity, and a deep commitment to our customers, continue to guide us”.