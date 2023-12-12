The Fern Hotels & Resorts appoints Deepak Kadam as General Manager, Marketing

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Deepak Kadam as the company's new General Manager, Marketing.
"We are excited to welcome Mr. Kadam to our team. His proven expertise and leadership in the field of marketing will be instrumental in shaping and implementing our strategic marketing initiatives," said Noshir A Marfatia, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.
With experience in Branding and Marketing, Kadam brings knowledge and innovative strategies to elevate the company's marketing efforts. He has demonstrated an understanding of market trends, consumer behavior, and a knack for crafting marketing campaigns.
In his new role, Kadam will lead the overall marketing strategy, overseeing brand development, digital marketing initiatives, public relations, and customer engagement. He will play a pivotal role in driving The Fern Hotels & Resorts' growth and strengthening its position.
Kadam expressed enthusiasm and shared, "I am honoured to be a part of The Fern Hotels & Resorts and look forward to contributing to its continued success. The company's commitment to building eco-sensitive hotels aligns perfectly with my own professional philosophy, and I am eager to lead the marketing team to new achievements."