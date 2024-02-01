Fever FM rebrands, unveiling a new logo and tagline

Fever FM Network has unveiled its new brand identity and tagline 'Happening Hai'. Fever listeners will now get to select and cancel songs and playlists on air, choose their RJs, and even curate shows.
The 5-phased digital and social media campaign aims to stay relevant to the digital audio landscape and position itself as a youth-centred content network. The campaign commenced on January 30 with a video message from Ramesh Menon, the CEO of Fever. In the message, he hinted at old radio's closure due to the evolving media landscape, startling millions.
Fever followed this up the same evening with another video from Menon to unveil its campaign of 'Purana Radio ab Khatam', announcing a refreshed version of Fever with the new tagline 'Happening Hai'.
To mark this transformation, Fever also unveiled a new logo and a new sonic identity christened, the 'The Fever Whisper' encapsulating three key aspects:
- The subtle suggestion of a pencil tip symbolises creativity and Fever's commitment to content creation.
- The three parallel waveforms represent the expansive nature of the network, reaching various platforms and mediums.
- The incorporation of the mnemonic into the modern and minimalistic wordmark reflects Fever's forward-looking and versatile brand identity.
The primary colour palette resonates with youth, and a new generation, featuring neon shades of pink and purple that signify vibrance and enthusiasm.
“We are excited to launch the ’New Fever’ with a focus on the new age, digital savvy, younger generation. The new Fever will be curated by the listeners, for the listeners. It revolutionizes the way we ever experienced radio. Your love for the brand has shaped us over the years and provided us with insights to deepen our understanding of your needs. We are confident you will have a wonderful time engaging with us terrestrially and digitally on the ’New Fever’. – Ramesh Menon, CEO, Audio, HT Media Group said.