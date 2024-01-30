FICCI appoints Arjun Nohwar as Co-Chair of FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has appointed Arjun Nohwar as the Co-Chair of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Board. Currently, he is the General Manager for India & South Asia for Warner Bros. Discovery, where he oversees the business in the region, leading operations across a diverse portfolio of global brands and networks in kids, entertainment, sports, and infotainment genres.
Elaborating on his vision for the industry, Arjun Nohwar, said, “Accepting the mantle of Co-Chair at FICCI's Media & Entertainment committee is an honour for me and I look forward to engaging with industry leaders, government stakeholders, and policymakers. Together, with a shared commitment, we aspire to build synergies that not only guide our industry towards unparalleled growth but also solidify its standing as a global leader. In this endeavour, I look forward to working closely with Kevin Vaz (Chair) and Sandhya Devanathan (Co-Chair), leveraging our collective expertise to chart a visionary course for the industry. FICCI's steadfast dedication to fostering collaboration and shaping progressive policies is laudable, and I am particularly excited about the prospect of contributing to the dynamic evolution of the Indian Media & Entertainment landscape.”
Prior to his role at Warner Bros. Discovery, Nohwar was the APAC Regional GM for Uber’s SaaS business. He is on the Advisory Board of AMBA, a social enterprise that works to provide economic independence to the intellectually challenged, he routinely advises startups and lectures at educational institutes.