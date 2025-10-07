FICCI FRAMES 2025: Kevin Vaz maps India’s M&E evolution & pushes for regulatory ease

Kevin Vaz, Chairman of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee, delivered the inaugural address at the 25th FICCI FRAMES conclave on Tuesday, outlining the significant growth drivers of the Indian M&E sector while making a direct appeal for regulatory reforms, particularly for the linear broadcasting industry.
Speaking to an audience of industry leaders and policymakers, Vaz noted that while the sector has made monumental strides, its future growth hinges on a more modern, "light-touch" approach to governance.
India's unique media landscape: TV and digital coexistence
Vaz began by emphasising a key distinction of the Indian market. He stated that unlike in the West, traditional television and digital media are not in a zero-sum game.
"Unlike many Western markets where digital has eroded traditional viewership, India continues to be a strong ‘AND’ market," Vaz said. "Both television and digital are thriving simultaneously, each adding unique value to consumers and advertisers alike. The TV ecosystem, spanning PayTV, FreeTV and Connected TV, is steadily expanding, complementing the rapid growth of digital to collectively grow the overall M&E pie."
He pointed to several areas where this dual-platform strength is evident:
Regional and Film Content: Vaz noted the growing global influence of Indian storytelling, stating, "Regional cinema and OTT have become global ambassadors of India’s cultural strength. South Indian films dominate box office shares, while India’s films win Oscars... and global acclaim at Cannes, Berlin and beyond."
Sports Broadcasting: Consumption of sports is at an "all-time high," he said, with football, kabaddi, and esports growing rapidly alongside cricket. Digital platforms enhance this with "multilingual feeds, interactive stats, and immersive fan experiences." To build on this, he added, "ease-of-doing-business reforms must enable more live broadcasting from India."
The industrial shift to original IP and gaming
The chairman highlighted the maturation of India’s production and technology sectors, particularly in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) space.
“The AVGC sector has moved from outsourcing to original IPs, now supported by the National Centre of Excellence in Mumbai,” Vaz reported. “Gaming too has become mainstream, with 500+ million users, esports gaining government recognition, and startups scaling globally with MeitY’s support.”
This has cemented India’s status as a global production hub. "Overall, India is now a trusted hub for cost-effective production, dubbing, and VFX services, with exports of content and co-productions rising steadily," he said. "Our stories are not just travelling — they are leading."
A direct call for regulatory reform
A central focus of Vaz’s address was the current regulatory framework governing the television industry, which he described as a significant impediment to growth and innovation. He presented a detailed case for why the current system is unsustainable.
Vaz stated, “The regulatory burden on linear broadcasting, for instance, has created an artificial price barrier that has increased regulatory costs and prevented TV broadcasting from innovating and competing. Forbearance is something we have always advocated for, and if we are to realise the ambitious growth that we envisage for the M&E sector, a light-touch regulatory regime is the optimal approach, building on industry best practices and self-regulation.”
Connecting industry growth to national goals
Vaz linked the need for these reforms to the government's own economic and cultural ambitions. He emphasised the broadcasting sector's critical role in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of making India the "content hub of the world."
“Broadcasting, which alone contributes nearly 40% of the Indian M&E industry, is central to realising this ambition,” he said. “The growth of broadcasting is therefore paramount for the overall vitality of the Indian M&E sector.”
A 'Golden Era' dependent on empowerment
Vaz concluded his speech with an optimistic outlook, provided the industry is empowered to innovate.
“I believe we are in a golden era for Indian media and entertainment," he said. "The tools are more powerful, the reach broader, audiences more diverse, creativity more irrepressible.”
He finished with a challenge for both the industry and its regulators. “The challenge is to ensure that the quality matches the ambition, that creators are empowered, that innovation is inclusive, and that India doesn’t just follow global trends — it sets them. Together, we will RISE.”