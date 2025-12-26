FICCI reappoints PKSV Sagar as Chairperson of sports committee

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced the continuation of PKSV Sagar, President of GMR Sports, as Chairperson of its Sports Committee for another term.
Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer at Adani Sportsline, has been named co-Chairperson. Neha Mathur Rastogi, founder of WordsWork Communications, will continue as secretary of the committee and as convenor of Turf, the body’s annual sports conclave.
During his previous term, the committee worked on sectoral recommendations and studies related to the sports industry and promoted private sector participation in grassroots sports development across select states.
Commenting on his re-election, PKSV Sagar said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled by the trust the members of FICCI have once again placed in me to lead the Sports Committee. Being re-elected is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the collective strides we have made as a committee in advocating for a sports-conscious India with active and purpose-driven involvement from the corporate sector.”
FICCI President Anant Goenka and Director General Jyoti Vij acknowledged the work of the Sports Committee and congratulated the members on their reappointment.