Filamchi Bhojpuri revamps channel look

The Filamchi Bhojpuri channel unveiled a fresh look for its audience. The channel has revamped its branding and style to reflect the preferences of Bhojpuri viewers.
“We’re excited to introduce Filamchi Bhojpuri’s dynamic new look, designed to celebrate both modern sensibilities and the unique cultural essence of our viewers,” says Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network. “The updated on-air style is bright, fresh, and rooted in the values that resonate deeply with our audience. With new programming, like exclusive premieres, music specials, and in-house productions we’re committed to bring family entertainment that’s engaging and meaningful. Our campaign, led by popular stars Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Yadav, introduces this updated look and highlights a special viewer initiative that brings families closer. Through these changes, we’re enhancing the viewing experience and strengthening our connection with Bhojpuri-speaking audiences across generations.”
To promote this new look, the channel has partnered with regional actors Amrapali and Kajal Yadav in a campaign.