Filter Coffee Co. wins the digital mandate for Bharat Vedica

Filter Coffee Co. has announced its partnership with Bharat Vedica A Patel Venture. As part of this collaboration, Filter Coffee Co. will manage Bharat Vedica's social and digital media strategies and influencer partnerships. The agency will leverage its decade-long experience and innovative approach to drive Bharat Vedica's online presence and engagement.
"We are excited to partner with Bharat Vedica A Patel Venture, a brand that shares our passion for authenticity and quality," said Anuja Deora, Founder & CEO at Filter Coffee Co. "Our team is committed to crafting a comprehensive digital strategy that amplifies Bharat Vedica’s brand values and connects with consumers on a deeper level. Through creative visuals, engaging content, and strategic influencer collaborations, we aim to elevate Bharat Vedica's reach and impact in the organic food market."
Filter Coffee Co. will focus on creating visually compelling content that highlights Bharat Vedica's unique product offerings and values. The strategy includes leveraging both macro and micro-influencers to authentically engage with diverse audiences and promote Bharat Vedica's products across various platforms.
Regarding the partnership, Team Bharat Vedica said, "Filter Coffee Co.'s expertise in digital media and influencer marketing makes them the perfect partner for Bharat Vedica. We believe their innovative approach will help us reach our goal of growing Bharat organically and connecting with consumers who value purity and tradition."