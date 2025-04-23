Filter Coffee Co. bags the digital marketing and communication mandate for Acelabs

Filter Coffee Co., has been awarded the digital communication mandate for Acelabs. With products made in Korea, Acelabs is now set to expand its presence in India. Filter Coffee Co. will lead this growth by managing the brand’s digital strategy across social media, influencer partnerships, content production, and on-ground events, with a focus on building a strong online presence, creating content that resonates with Indian audiences, and engaging communities through both digital and offline activations.
Speaking on the collaboration, Amar Srivastava, CEO & Founder of Acelabs, said: “As we bring Acelabs to a vibrant and diverse market like India, it’s crucial to have a partner that understands both beauty and culture in the digital landscape. Filter Coffee Co.’s creative approach and understanding of new-age consumers make them the ideal collaborators on this journey.”
Anuja Deora, CEO & Founder of Filter Coffee Co., added: “K-beauty has captured the Indian consumers market, and Acelabs stands out with its commitment to high-quality formulations and a minimal yet effective skincare philosophy. We’re happy to tell their story and scale their digital presence across platforms. With this partnership, we’re also excited to further expand our Korean and Japanese skincare brand portfolio, which continues to grow as Indian consumers seek global skincare experiences.”