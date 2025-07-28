Fireside Ventures appoints Khatija Lokhandwala as Marketing Head

Khatija Lokhandwala, former Brand Head of Marketing at Zivame, has joined Fireside Ventures as Head of Marketing.
Lokhandwala shared in a post, "What drew me to Fireside was its clarity, about the kind of brands it believes in, the founders it chooses to back, and the principles it’s grounded in".
She further added, "At the heart of it is a simple idea: that doing good and building enduring businesses aren’t at odds - they’re deeply connected. That philosophy - The Value of Good - isn’t just something they say. It shapes how decisions are made, how partnerships are built, and how value is created over the long term." It’s a way of thinking that feels both rare and deeply relevant and I’m looking forward to being part of what comes next".
Lokhandwala has over a decade of experience in brand and marketing leadership across the consumer goods and retail sectors related to intimate wear and digital storytelling. Her earlier roles include senior brand management positions at INBISCO and Jyothy Laboratories, where she handled portfolios in the confectionery and household care segments.
She began her career at CavinKare, where she managed brands in personal care and food categories, and has also held sales and marketing roles at Pantaloons and other retail firms.