First Sight bags Amore's digital mandate

Wellness Forever Group has announced its partnership with First Sight to enhance Amore's digital presence. First Sight will be responsible for Amore's digital branding, media buying, and overall marketing strategies.
The collaboration with First Sight marks a strategic move for Amore, emphasizing a focus on audience insights, brand engagement, and performance marketing. First Sight's will work closely with Amore to craft and implement a digital strategy that aligns with Amore's ethos and objectives.
This collaboration will aim at incorporating wellness and digital innovations, creating synergy and aiming to create a significant impact. As Amore enters the digital era, First Sight will help shape the brand in the industry.