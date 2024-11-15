First Sight bags digital mandate for Nandhana Palace

First Sight has bagged the digital mandate for Nandhana Palace, the Andhra cuisine restaurant chain that has been operating across South India for over 26 years. The agency aims to deliver results through category insights, cross-border commerce, and strategic distribution. It will lead initiatives to boost foot traffic, introduce a new product line, and expand the brand’s reach across India using digital distribution channels.
“Our partnership with Nandhana Palace goes beyond business, it’s about building on shared values and quality,” stated Deepak Khirodwala, Co-founder of First Sight. “With our first-principle approach, we’re not just aiming for growth; we’re harnessing the brand’s legacy to unlock potential across the top of the funnel, tapping into over 100,000 combined searches from loyal customers each month. First Sight’s role is to ensure that iconic brands like Nandhana Palace don’t just stay relevant but thrive by discovering untapped opportunities in their category.”
As Nandhana Palace adopts a digital-first approach through its collaboration with First Sight, the brand aims to enhance its online presence. This development seeks to bridge the gap between the restaurant and its patrons, offering a streamlined and accessible way to engage with the authenticity and quality that have defined the establishment over the years.