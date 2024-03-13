First Sight bags the digital mandate for Sangeetha Mobile

First Sight has secured the digital mandate for Sangeetha Mobile. This partnership will fortify the brand's presence and engage with consumers in the digital landscape.
With this mandate in place, First Sight will leverage cutting-edge strategies to enhance brand visibility, drive customer engagement, and foster lasting connections with the target audience.
"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Sangeeta Mobile," expressed Deepak Khirodwala, co-founder at First Sight.
"In today's digital age, a strong online presence is paramount for brand success. With our innovative digital solutions and deep understanding of consumer behaviour, analytical Capabilities of Scaling Enterprising Brands from 1 to 100 to 1000 Journey we are poised to elevate Sangeeta Mobile's brand identity with our Performance + Creative Know-how and carve a distinctive niche in the fierce competitive mobile market."
By partnering with First Sight, Sangeeta Mobile aims to harness the power of digital channels to amplify its brand messaging, drive product awareness, and strengthen customer loyalty.