Fitelo ropes in Milind Soman as brand ambassador

Health and fitness platform Fitelo has named model and actor Milind Soman as its new brand ambassador as part of a rebranding initiative.
As part of the collaboration, the brand is expected to launch a series of campaigns featuring Soman, including Lose2Win, a weekly contest where customers who achieve the best transformation will receive 100% cashback.
Speaking on the collaboration, Milind Soman, Model, Actor, and film producer, said, “I’ve always believed that fitness is about consistency, balance, and enjoying the journey, not shortcuts. It makes my collaboration with Fitelo feel more natural. Together, we are embracing people across India to adopt a healthy way of life.”
Fitelo’s founders, Sahil Bansal and Mehakdeep Singh, said, added, “At Fitelo, we believe fitness is a lifelong journey, not a quick fix. Milind embodies that belief better than anyone else in the country. His consistency, truthfulness, and determination for overall wellness bring together perfectly align with our mission of evolving lives through health practices. We are promoting India to make smarter and healthier choices.”
The collaboration is expected to include digital films, content, and activities based on Soman’s lifestyle values, to encourage wellbeing and healthier choices among the people.