Fixderma appoints Preetam Jena as CMO

Fixderma has officially announced the appointment of Preetam Jena as its Chief Marketing Officer and the head of eCommerce. Jena took charge this year kicking off marketing associations with IPL’s Delhi Capitals and SplitsvillaX5.
With 15 years of experience across eCommerce, digital marketing, and MarTech, Jena has held leadership roles in both India and Southeast Asia. His data-driven approach and understanding of the e-commerce landscape have consistently translated into brand growth and helped in increasing customer engagement.
At Fixderma, Jena leads the entire marketing function, reporting directly to Co-Founder and CEO Shaily Mehrotra.
“We’re excited to finally make this official,” said Shaily Mehrotra, “Preetam’s creativity and marketing expertise have already made a mark. His ability to craft compelling brand narratives and drive impactful campaigns will help elevate Fixderma to new heights in the skincare industry.”
On his appointment, Jena added, “Joining Fixderma has been an exciting journey from day one. I look forward to working with the team to create strategies that not only grow the brand but also resonate deeply with our consumers. We’re just getting started.”