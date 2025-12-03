Flam names Arun Kumar Rajendran as AVP of Marketing

Flam, the AI infrastructure startup, has appointed Arun Kumar Rajendran as its new AVP of Marketing, strengthening the company’s growth engine with a leader known for sharp strategy, disciplined execution, and a blend of Sales and Marketing expertise.
Rajendran will spearhead performance strategy and growth programs, elevating the company’s presence across India and global markets. He will also drive cross-functional alignment across sales, product, and analytics teams, helping build a unified growth engine grounded in consistency, measurement, and long-term impact.
He brings end-to-end growth expertise spanning performance marketing, digital campaigns, content systems, analytics, account management, presales, and sales enablement. Previously, Rajendran has led teams at brands like Paytm, Flipkart, and Razorpay, driving their digital marketing, performance initiatives, and communication strategies.
Arun Kumar Rajendran said, “Flam is at a pivotal stage of scale, building technology at a time when immersive marketing is rapidly becoming the new standard for brand engagement. Consumers today expect interaction, not interruption, and brands worldwide are seeking formats that go beyond passive video and static ads. The potential in this space is immense, and Flam is uniquely positioned to lead it. I’m excited to strengthen our marketing engine with sharper execution, deeper systems, and a focus on measurable, sustained growth as we unlock this next chapter of opportunity.”
Karthik K Raman, CMO & Head of Product, Flam, added, “We are delighted to welcome Arun to our leadership team. His strategic clarity, execution-first mindset, and deep understanding of modern growth ecosystems make him an invaluable addition to Flam. With his support, we will continue to strengthen our marketing engine as we expand into new markets and scale our product footprint globally.”