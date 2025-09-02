AI infrastructure startup Flam opens new office in San Francisco

Flam, an AI infrastructure start-up, has announced the opening of a new office in San Francisco as part of its global expansion. The office is expected to house engineering, design, partnerships, and go-to-market teams, and will also support hiring across go-to-market and design roles to support its North America expansion.
The San Francisco base is expected to serve as a hub for collaborations across digital platforms, retail media, broadcast TV, connected TV advertising, and emerging formats in movie and sports marketing.
Speaking on the development, Shourya Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Flam, said, “The opening of our San Francisco office marks a major milestone in Flam’s global growth journey. North America represents a critical market for us, and this presence will allow us to work closely with brands, agencies, and broadcasters to build the future of immersive storytelling across digital, broadcast, sports, and entertainment.”
He added, “This capital unlocks the next chapter of Flam’s deep-tech roadmap. We’re excited to pioneer the future of mixed reality advertising and help brands connect with consumers in ways never before possible.”
The expansion comes after the agency raised $14 million in a Series A funding round in May 2025, led by RTP Global with participation from Dovetail and other investors.