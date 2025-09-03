Flash.co launches its AI shopping assistant, Flash AI globally

Flash.co launches Flash AI, an AI Shopping Assistant, across 100+ countries as announced on Wednesday.
The platform was founded by Ranjith Boyanapalli (ex-SVP, Flipkart) and backed by Blume Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and Peer Capital, among others.
The AI tool needs browsers to add flash.co/ before the URL of any product across e-commerce sites. The tool generates product summaries by aggregating information from sources such as YouTube, Reddit, and expert blogs, while also displaying real-time price comparisons across different online stores, the agency noted.
The official statement noted that global e-commerce has crossed $7 trillion, with more than 30 million online stores and billions of listed products. According to recent data, cited by the agency, 78% of shoppers report being overwhelmed by the range of choices and the time spent validating reviews and prices before making purchases.
Announcing the launch, Boyanapalli, Founder & CEO, said, “With Flash AI, we aim to craft a commerce intelligence layer that helps shoppers make better, faster decisions. Instead of changing shopper behaviour via conversational discovery agents, we designed Flash AI to layer seamlessly onto the shopping journey, wherever the shopper is already browsing. Built on commerce intelligence from over 2 billion anonymized data points, Flash AI will lead the global shift into AI-driven commerce (agentic commerce), setting a new standard for the industry - with more products & features rolling out in the days ahead.”