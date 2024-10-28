FLC Marketing Group strengthens presence in the GCC region

FLC Marketing Group, an integrated shopper and experiential marketing agency, marks 15 years in the GCC market. To mark the 15th anniversary, the team has recently moved to a new office headquartered in Dubai. Focusing on four dynamic business verticals, shopper marketing & brand activations, events & exhibitions, social media & influencer management and content production, to cater to the needs of local and global companies aiming to expand into the GCC markets. The agency's understanding of local markets and consumer behaviour, allows it to craft campaigns that resonate with target audiences.
Founded in 2009 in the UAE, under the leadership of Adriana Usvat and Ganesh Iyer, the agency has expanded to geographies like KSA and India. With the curation of more than 1,000 campaigns, FLC continues to offer its client portfolio with campaigns to build and grow market share across GCC markets.
Adriana Usvat, Co-founder and Managing Partner of FLC Marketing said, “At FLC, we have continually adapted to meet our clients’ evolving needs, asserting our omnichannel expertise in the ever-changing marketing landscape. Our in-depth knowledge of the GCC region, combined with a team committed to delivering ROI-centric and data-driven campaigns, has earned us the status of trusted partners, helping our clients bring their campaigns to life.”
Ganesh Iyer, Co-founder and Managing Partner of FLC Marketing shared, “Our mission has been to deliver customised solutions that boost brand visibility beyond traditional methods as clients today seek partners who understand their brand goals and navigate regional nuances. With a clear focus on Return on Engagement (ROE), we strive to leverage innovative technology in delivering experiential marketing in our markets”