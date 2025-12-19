Flipkart acquires majority stake in Minivet AI

Flipkart has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Minivet AI, an artificial intelligence firm founded in 2024, as part of its efforts to expand its generative AI capabilities.
The firm develops AI tools for e-commerce, including technology that converts static product listings into video content.
The retail giant said the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its technology capabilities as e-commerce platforms increasingly adopt visual and AI-led product discovery. It said the investment is expected to support the use of generative AI across its platform.
Speaking on the acquisition, Aditya Rachakonda, Founder, Minivet AI, said, "This partnership with Flipkart is a pivotal moment for Minivet AI. It allows us to accelerate the deployment of our proprietary GenAI solutions, from catalog videofication to conversational search, directly onto India's leading e-commerce platform at scale, making shopping more intuitive and immersive for millions of customers."
Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President - Corporate, Flipkart, said, "Acquiring Minivet AI is a strategic investment that will enhance Flipkart’s core GenAI capabilities by the integration of niche talent and advanced proprietary technology, which includes leading solutions for catalog videofication and semantic search. These are critical for addressing the rising industry trend of visual-first and video-first commerce, ultimately driving higher customer engagement, conversions, and long-term innovation across the Flipkart platform and, over time, the wider Flipkart Group ecosystem.”
Flipkart said the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.