Forest Essentials appoints Nupur Sarda as Head of Retail Marketing

Forest Essentials has announced the appointment of Nupur Sarda as Head of Retail Marketing after an eight-year stint at VAHDAM India. The move was announced through a LinkedIn post that received messages of support from the marketing and communications community.
Announcing her role, Sarda wrote, "Super stoked for this new chapter at Forest Essentials, a brand I’ve not only loved and been a loyal consumer of for years but also deeply admired and respected."
At her most recent stint at VAHDAM India, Sarda led global PR, influencer marketing, and social media, contributing to the brand’s international visibility. She was also an early angel investor in the company. Reflecting on her tenure, she described the brand as “disruptive, global, and formative” and credited Founder Bala Sarda for his mentorship and trust.
Sarda has over a decade of experience across public relations, social media, influencer campaigns and content strategy, having previously worked with VAHDAM India, nearbuy and ICICI Bank. Her new role will focus on strengthening Forest Essentials’ retail experience, storytelling and customer engagement.