Formula 1 extends global partnership with Heineken

Formula 1 has extended and expanded its global partnership with Heineken, marking nearly a decade of collaboration between the two brands. The new multi-year agreement builds on the partnership that began in 2016.
Under the renewed deal, the brand will retain a presence across sports events, including the naming rights of three Grand Prix each season. The F1 Fan Zone will now be presented by Heineken 0.0 and feature new installations and interactive experiences across race weekends.
As part of its expanded role, the brand will introduce the Heineken Star Fans campaign to celebrate the sport’s global fan community through online content, dedicated website features, awards, and competitions.
One of the highlights of the partnership is the introduction of the Formula 1 Season Ticket, which grants one fan and a guest access to every Grand Prix on the calendar, with travel and accommodation included.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “For nearly a decade, Heineken has stood alongside Formula 1 with a shared passion for creating an unrivalled experience and spectacle for our fans. I want to thank the Heineken family, Dolf, and his team for their continued support and I am delighted that our partnership will bring even more excitement to spectators both at and away from the track for many years to come. In motorsport, innovation is in our DNA, so I’m thrilled that Heineken continues to push the boundaries of engaging fans and taking them even closer to the action.”
Dolf van den Brink, CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board at Heineken, added, “After almost a decade of creating unforgettable fan experiences together, I’m thrilled we will be extending and expanding our partnership with Formula 1. This new chapter of our partnership is about more than sponsorship - it’s about connecting with fans, creating unique experiences, and celebrating the global F1 fandom. In celebration of this contract renewal, we are excited to launch the sport’s first season ticket, giving a fan and a friend the opportunity to attend every race of the season - truly a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. We can’t wait to deliver more fan-first activations, shared experiences, and showcase the incredible energy that surrounds F1, both on and off the track - all with a cold Heineken (0.0) beer in hand.”