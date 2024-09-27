Fortune Hotels announces Rajesh Nath as Sales and Marketing Head

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, announced the appointment of Rajesh Nath as the new Head of Sales and Marketing. With more than 30 years of experience in hospitality sales, Nath is set to take up a role in guiding the brand through its next phase of growth.
From a management trainee to being the Head of Sales-South Region with ITC Hotels, Nath has sketched a journey marked with his skills and strategic work. With the new role at Fortune Hotels, Nath is going to accelerate the revenue growth for the chain through driving business and a holistic scaling up of the brand portfolio.
A graduate of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and MBA from Calcutta University, Nath combines his business acumen with industry insights and attention to detail. The leadership team at Fortune Hotels expressed their confidence in Nath's ability to lead, ensuring that the company continues to exceed the expectations of all stakeholders and reinforces its position in the market.
Under Nath's leadership, Fortune Hotels is set to further strengthen the brand footprint, balancing its portfolio between business and leisure segments.