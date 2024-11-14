Fossil announces Nick Jonas as the 2025 brand ambassador

Fossil, a watch and accessories brand, announces a partnership with global actor and philanthropist Nick Jonas. The singer-songwriter will become the brand’s global watch ambassador for 2025 - 2026 with a worldwide campaign set to launch in the back half of 2025. The campaign will harness the cultural power of music—a platform that resonates deeply with the brand's audience's passions and values.
Jonas and the campaign aim to embody the perennial, energetic ethos of the brand for the modern world while remaining true to the core pillars of design and innovation. The brand believes that Jonas' distinctive style and widespread appeal make him a good fit who will reach consumers across the globe.
“I’ve been a longtime admirer of watches, and Fossil was my very first as I was growing up, so this partnership is truly a full circle moment for me,” said Nick Jonas. “I’m excited to work with the incredible Fossil team and bring my creative input to their process to design something special for watch lovers everywhere.”
“As we continue to redefine Fossil at the global level, we’re searching for like-minded talent that not only resonate with but also embody our consumers worldwide,” said Franco Fogliato, Chief Executive Officer of Fossil Group, Inc. “Nick Jonas is a force in music and fashion and has been an authentic brand fan for decades, making the choice clear. We are confident our shared values will make this a fruitful partnership that underscores our position as a pioneer in the accessories world. We are honoured to welcome him into the Fossil family.”
Jonas will be pivotal in shaping Fossil’s brand narrative in 2025.