Fox Corp. sets record with $800M+ in Super Bowl LIX ad sales

Fox Corp. achieved record-breaking ad sales for Super Bowl LIX, generating over $800 million in gross revenue across all platforms, including its free stream on Tubi.
For the 2025 Super Bowl, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the most-watched NFL championship game to date, Fox initially sought over $7 million per ad sales and secured more than $8 million for some. This marked a significant increase from the 2023 Super Bowl on Fox, which brought in about $650 million, and CBS’s 2024 Super Bowl broadcast, which earned around $695 million.
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch celebrated the event as the most-watched, most-streamed, and most successful Super Bowl ever. The game, held in New Orleans, set a new viewership record with an average of 127.7 million viewers, peaking at 137.7 million in the second quarter. It aired on Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo, and NFL digital platforms, while Tubi’s simulcast broke Super Bowl streaming records with a peak of 15.5 million concurrent viewers.
The Apple Music Halftime Show featuring Kendrick Lamar also set a record, averaging 133.5 million viewers. Tubi’s coverage attracted 24 million unique viewers throughout the game-day programming, using Fox’s Tempe, Arizona, livestreaming facility to deliver up to 4K video quality.