François Laroze elevated to Global COO of Havas

Havas has promoted François Laroze to Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The announcement comes after the Group’s successful listing on Euronext Amsterdam.
Laroze, who has been with Havas since 2007, brings experience and an understanding of the company’s operations. In his expanded role, he will work closely with the Group’s Executive Committee to drive organic growth, strengthen client retention, and support new business development under the Group’s Converged strategy. He will also focus on cost management and cash flow generation to enhance profitability.
Havas CEO and Chairman Yannick Bolloré said, "François’ extensive experience and proven leadership make him the perfect choice to drive our transformative initiatives forward as a newly listed company. We are excited to witness the positive impact François will continue to bring to our organization."
“I’m thrilled about this new chapter and the opportunity to continue to contribute to Havas’ transformation journey and growth in an expanded role,” Laroze said. “I look forward to working with our talented teams towards our ambitious goals, driving strategic initiatives forward.”