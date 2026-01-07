Freshworks names Kady Srinivasan as Chief Marketing Officer

Freshworks has announced the appointment of Kady Srinivasan as Chief Marketing Officer. She will lead the company’s global marketing strategy and report to Mika Yamamoto, Chief Integrated Customer Growth Officer.
Speaking on her appointment, Mika Yamamoto said, “Kady’s mix of experience is a strong fit for Freshworks. She has successfully led large-scale, sustained marketing transformations and built high-performing global marketing engines that drive predictable, measurable growth across PLG, inbound, and enterprise go-to-market models. On top of her exceptional leadership qualities and proven business results, Kady upholds our value of putting customer needs at the center of brand building.”
Srinivasan brings more than a decade of experience in marketing leadership roles at software-as-a-service companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at You.com, an AI search infrastructure company, and at Lightspeed Commerce Inc., a payments platform provider. At Lightspeed, she was part of the leadership team during a period that included market share expansion, improved marketing efficiency and the company’s first profitable quarter in two decades.
Before that, Srinivasan held senior marketing roles at Klaviyo and served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Owlet Baby Care. She is currently a venture advisor at Relay Ventures and advises several AI-focused startups.
Taking about her new role, Kady Srinivasan said, "I'm thrilled to join Freshworks at this pivotal moment where AI defines the future of service. Freshworks is uniquely positioned to lead this shift by delivering uncomplicated, AI-assisted solutions that cut through complexity and genuinely serve the customer. I look forward to working with this talented team to amplify our brand and accelerate growth through this efficient and superior path."