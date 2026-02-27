Frido elevates Jaydeep Rao to AVP - Marketing

New Update
Jaydeep Rao has been elevated to Assistant Vice President - Marketing at Frido. He announced his elevation on LinkedIn.
Sharing it in a post, Rao wrote, “Excited to share that I’ve been promoted to AVP - Marketing at Frido.”
Rao has been associated with Frido in multiple roles across the marketing and creative functions. He previously served as Creative Head, Creative Manager, Art Director and Visualiser within the brand.
Before joining Frido, Rao worked as a Graphic Designer at TEDx RCET.