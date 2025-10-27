Frodoh partners with CloudTV to scale CTV Advertising capabilities

AdTech firm Frodoh has announced a strategic partnership with CloudTV, a smart TV operating system provider, to expand connected TV (CTV) advertising in India.
As part of the agreement, Frodoh will utilise CloudTV’s ad inventory and platform capabilities to enable brands to reach the growing audience consuming content via connected devices.
The collaboration seeks to bridge traditional television reach with digital precision, as advertisers look to engage fragmented audiences across streaming platforms.
Speaking on the partnership, Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO at Frodoh, said, “This collaboration marks an important step in expanding both our and CloudTV’s presence in India’s connected TV ecosystem. We have seen firsthand how CTV advertising can unify fragmented audiences and bring brands closer to where viewers are most engaged on their smart TVs. Together, we are setting the stage for advertisers to explore new levels of visibility and relevance.”
Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and Co-Founder, CloudTV, said, “At CloudTV Ads, our mission is to redefine the Connected TV advertising landscape in India. Partnering with Frodoh amplifies this vision by combining CloudTVs OS ecosystem with their deep understanding of the CTV demand. Together, CloudTV and Frodoh are not just enhancing access to premium CTV inventory; we’re driving a new era of measurable, high-impact advertising experiences for brands across India.”