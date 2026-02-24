FTA Global secures digital marketing mandate for Apex Group

FTA Global has secured the digital marketing mandate for Apex Group. The agency is expected to handle its search engine optimisation, paid marketing and website maintenance services.
The one-year mandate was awarded following a pitch process. Under the mandate, the agency will work to improve the brand’s organic and paid search visibility and optimise its website performance.
Apex Group provides financial services, including management company services, fund administration and regulatory support.
Commenting on securing the mandate, Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director, FTA Global, said, “Winning this mandate from Apex Group is a strong validation of our AI-first, performance-led marketing philosophy. In a sector as intricate as global asset management, visibility alone is not enough. You need precision, trust, and measurable outcomes. With our TaaS model, we are embedding a dedicated, tech-forward team within Apex Group’s ecosystem to ensure their digital footprint is not just broader, but smarter and more conversion-efficient. We are ready to deliver impact from day one.”
James Margetson, Head of Digital Marketing, Apex Group, said, “We were looking for a partner who could align with our vision of strengthening digital performance in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. FTA Global’s performance-driven mindset, combined with its deep expertise across SEO and paid marketing, made them the right choice to support our growth objectives and enhance our global digital presence.”
The partnership aims to deploy integrated digital strategies aimed at improving search performance and strengthening visibility in financial services markets.